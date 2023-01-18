Clouds and waves wash into EMPAC

At this point, the show appeared to be at its close. However, the performers continued to repeat the process of creating instruments until they finally finished, and only then did the show have its finale. Having the performers repeat this process brought more parts of the piece to light since the audience saw what the performers were doing for another time. The performers in the piece moved rather slowly, highlighting every movement they made. From the audience’s point of view, it was confusing whether or not it was the exact same performance, making the piece feel strange and confusing. The second time they created their instruments, they kept them on stage for future use, giving a hopeful ending to the audience.