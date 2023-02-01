Students should take more advantage of EMPAC

EMPAC is located on the western edge of RPI’s campus, far away from the main parts of campus. Being open since 2008, the building is an enormous center with performance spaces, a cafe, and the main theater with amazing acoustics. On my tour of campus as a high school student, I was taken to this great building that was heavily advertised to incoming students. The building seemed like an amazing place that students spend their time at and use often. Administration hypes up the building for its many uses to encourage people to go to EMPAC. However, when I came to campus, I noticed that not many people ever actually go to EMPAC. Many wonder if the money that went into its building could’ve gone to other important resources for Rensselaer students, rather than a building that the majority of the student body doesn’t use.

I don’t want to debate the utility of EMPAC, but I would encourage all students to use the space and visit more often. As Features Editor for The Polytechnic, and someone who enjoys photography, I have found myself at EMPAC events a lot this year so far. While not advertised much, EMPAC has events every few weeks, mostly on Friday nights, that are free for students. From dances to films, EMPAC shows a variety of visual art in its multiple theaters. This is probably one of the only times in our lives that we can easily attend these shows free of charge. The performances are nice excursions from schoolwork and busy life.

Aside from the performances, I have had the chance to speak with some of the EMPAC staff and visited Evelyn’s Cafe, which has an assortment of drinks and food offered during the day. Outside of the Cafe, there are many tables and areas available for group work. Although the cafe has limited hours only on Wednesdays, the staff want EMPAC to be used more as a study space like how it was before COVID-19. EMPAC is rather far from the main campus, but it is another option other than the library where students can study, even though many don’t know that this is an option. Professors can even sign up to use EMPAC for their own classes or events. However, it is interesting to see that students and staff alike generally don’t use EMPAC that much. The only people I ever see at events are Troy community members. These events are free and easily accessible since it is on campus, and I encourage more students to go to events and use the space.