Shining an activity spotlight on the upcoming Activities Fair
Over 200 of Rensselaer Union’s clubs and programs will gather on the ‘86 Field for the annual Activities Fair this Saturday, September 10, 2022. From 10 am to 11:30 am, RPI students will be able to explore the various organizations on campus. Students can join the actual program itself, sign up for mailing lists, and/or find audition information. There will also be a Fraternity/Sorority Round Up taking place at the ’86 Field. Current members will be present to speak to potential new members, share recruitment and rush schedules, and answer any general questions about Greek life.
President of the Union, Colleen Corrigan, shares:
"Freshmen and other attendees can expect to see a full showing from our student community! Each club and organization will choose how to best represent themselves while tabling, and some may even bring interesting equipment or other organization-specific items to show off. It's a great way to learn more about our peers' interests, find your home on campus, or even just discover a new hobby!"
A full listing and description of all clubs in attendance can be found here.