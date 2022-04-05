Chess that even grandmasters find hard to comprehend

It gets even more complicated. Along with their original moves each piece can now move to the past or a different branch of the timeline. For instance, rooks can move to a past spot or onto a different branch of the timeline, keeping its place on the board the same, while a king can move off its branch to another branch, leaving the current branch devoid of a king. Another feature is that a player can make multiple moves at once. This is because there are current timeline and past timelines; the player who is playing in the current timeline can make moves until their boards in the past are caught up with the present, or until they make a move that affects the most current timeline.

While this is a very basic definition of the rules and how the game is played, it would take a much more detailed essay, one in which I do not think I am even qualified to write, in order to explain all the rules and the best strategies. However, being an avid fan of normal chess and after playing 5D Chess with Multiversal Time Travel many times, I can say that this game is well worth the money. Playing the game may be confusing, but seeing how different moves can lead to some new type of checkmate or weird timeline is extremely exhilarating. There is an extremely steep learning curve, one that I'm not sure ever ends, but playing against your friends is a great way to start learning. The fun happens for the sole reason that, most likely, neither you nor your opponent will understand what is going on. The game also has built in puzzles to help you learn how each piece moves, which taught me the basics when I started playing. There are also a number of guides in the game menu that help give strategies and define all of the pieces.

For those who want their mind to hurt severely while playing what is normally a relaxing game, I highly recommend you pick up 5D Chess with Multiversal Time Travel on the Steam Marketplace for $11.99.