Leaping into Lunar New Year with CASA

As the night went on, audience members were invited to play several games. First, contestants from the audience were invited onstage to have their fortunes read. Little did anyone know, all the fortune cards had the same reading, causing laughter to ripple among the attendees. In a wild moment of improvisation, CASA created their own fortunes, which the audience enjoyed much more than the fortune cards.

A chair was then set onstage and the hosts told riddles. After this, contestants rushed on stage answering questions to win raffle tickets. Following a few heated rounds, the next activity, a chopstick competition, started. Players had to transfer as much Raisin Bran as possible into a plastic cup before the time ran out. One participant filled their entire cup in the allotted time, winning a raffle ticket.

The mood intensified with the start of the spicy ramen challenge. Five brave souls volunteered to eat a bowl of the spiciest ramen the CASA could make. As soon as the challenge began, contestants began devouring the bowls. One challenger stood above the others, finishing his entire bowl before anyone else was even halfway through. After finishing, many of the contestants ran to grab water, regretting their decision to take on the challenge.

The introduction of a clementine-stacking contest brought more luck to the celebration. Historically, clementines are known to bring forth good luck, which was then granted to those who participated. Within the 30-second time limit, participants carefully built towers of brightly-colored clementines. Architecture majors rose to the challenge, dominating the competition. Many towers toppled, but others remained standing, with towers rising up to 4 clementines tall.

The last activity involved a highly spirited and competitive game of musical chairs. All those who participated received raffle tickets. The raffle winners were announced and given prizes, signaling the end to a festive night, but the beginning to a new year.