PSS: Winter Carnival extravaganza

There were many other games at the carnival too, one of which was jousting (pictured left). This was a crowd favorite, with a long line for most of the day. Moreover, the Dance Dance Revolution Club hosted a DDR game for students to play (pictured middle). Students were able to choose almost any song to dance to and everyone had a blast playing. There also was a Plinko board game on the Union Patio (pictured right) which many students rushed to since it was an easy source of tickets for the prizes inside.