RPI needs to improve its response to on-campus threats

The day after McGraw's arrest, Hailey Becker ’25 sent a message to the Blitman Commons dorm Webex saying, “Y’all be very careful. At 5:30 AM this morning myself and a team member saw someone who looked like this in the blitman parking lot. He tried to wave me down in my car to stop but I got nervous and proceeded to go practice. Definitely be watching whose behind you while coming inside and especially people hanging out in the parking lot waiting for an opportunity to get inside. Apparently he got caught sleeping in the Union.” Even after being arrested and issued a trespass warning, McGraw still was seen around campus. Why would he want to come back to campus? Does he have a motive to do something? Clearly, the previous warnings were not enough to steer McGraw away from campus. Why was he not deemed a threat after this sighting?

A student’s parent called Public Safety to ensure their child was safe and the situation was being handled. I received the following statement from the student, who asked to remain anonymous: