Drag fever with Typhoid Mary

Laura Zwirn ’23 and Erik Cross ’23 interview local drag artist Typhoid Mary to learn more about their artistic endeavours as well as their lived experiences as an artist in Troy.

Please tell us about yourself and briefly walk us through how you got to where you are today.

My name is Typhoid Mary, and it was a long journey to get where I am today. I started doing drag around the beginning of 2019, officially. Before that, I would go out to the local bars in a little makeup here and there, maybe pull a look or two; I didn't actively start performing until the spring of 2019. Typhoid Mary has been described as your local friendly neighborhood drag cryptid. Constantly they are seen wearing the same plaid skirt and leather thigh-high boots. She's been unofficially dubbed the “goth thicc e-girl emo punk rock princess gf of Albany”

Where does the name Typhoid Mary come from? Typhoid Mary as in Mary Mallon?

Yes—the icon, legend, and first recorded asymptomatic carrier of Typhoid fever in the U.S. Also the Marvel supervillain. But mostly it was a name that no other drag artist was using. I am the only Typhoid Mary.

For people who aren’t familiar with what you do artistically, please explain a bit about your work and what you do.

I am a performer, a host, stage manager, producer, graphic artist, I pretty much do it all. My performances are known for being theatrical and genuine, performances that are based on how I am feeling or an experience that I care to share on stage. For most people that is the draw of Typhoid. Not only am I a beautiful punk rock goth princess, but when I am on stage, I am performing something I want to perform.

How long have you lived/performed/worked in the Troy/upstate area?

I've lived in the upstate area all my life—born and raised here in Albany. I started performing in 2019, so roughly two years.

How did you get into drag? What led you there?

Years of watching Drag Race, then discovering my local scene—but mostly discovering Dragula (The ‘alternative’ drag competition reality show) and my love for horror movies growing up. My creative background and my want to change my local scene are what led me to start doing drag.

It seems that drag artists have skills in many artistic areas, including hairstyling, makeup art, fashion designing, dancing, acting, singing, etc. Which of these are your favorite and why?

My favorite is makeup. It's like painting for me, being able to reshape my face in the way I want to is really cool. Also, the growth that I have had in just under a year is amazing. Lockdown really helped me hone my craft when it came to painting my face.

What does being a drag artist allow you to do or express about yourself that otherwise, you would feel unable to?

Drag in the beginning really helped me deal with some of the emotional trauma I was going through at the time, along with giving me a new creative medium to play with.

How is it being a drag artist in the Troy/upstate area? Is there a large community of drag artists? Are people generally supportive of your work here? Which people/organizations in the community have been most supportive of your work?

There is a decent-sized community of drag artists in the area. At first, I was not well received by some of the self-proclaimed ‘top dogs’ of the area—but I was quick to find the other ‘baby queens’ and artists who I knew would support me. They really are what kept me going in the beginning. The local bars (Waterworks Pub and ROCKS) really helped with their open drag nights, along with the people I met through performing there.

What subjects or themes do you tend to focus on in your work?

I choose to make some of my works revolve around horror movies, video games, and other things around my own identity. My own struggle and ultimate acceptance of my mental health and body image are other subjects that I have been known to showcase in my performances.

How has your racial, gender, and cultural identities influenced your experience as an artist/performer in Troy?

Drag has allowed me to explore my own identity—really be able to play and figure out what ‘masculine’ and ‘femininity' mean to me and my gender identity and expression.

Who or what are your inspirations in art and in life?

My drag and art are inspired by goth and alternative fashions from the 80s, 90s, and current years. Along with anything ‘emo’ and ‘punk.’ This can be seen in my art, posters, and looks. Also Furbies. I love those little bastards.

Have you met anyone in the Troy/upstate area that inspired you/changed your worldview?

There are so many amazing performers and artists that I have met in the area, but one of them really sticks out to me the most. Ruby Madness. They, unfortunately, do not perform anymore but they have always been on the same page as me when it came to drag in this area. They eventually became one of my closest friends. (They aren't dead—they just moved to Ohio. For school.)