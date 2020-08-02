RPI replaces Joblink with Handshake

Rensselaer switched career management systems from Joblink to Handshake on July 1. Handshake, "the leading career site for college students,” could provide more variety in professional opportunities for students, says the Rensselaer Center for Career and Professional Development.

Handshake is similar to Joblink in that both systems allow students to search for jobs and internships, schedule meetings with career counselors, attend employer events and career workshops, and find other career related resources. On the Handshake Frequently Asked Questions page, the Center for Career and Professional Development states, “Handshake is unique in that employers have opportunities to post opportunities more broadly to students at different universities.” According to Handshake’s “about” page, the career management system is “the largest college and career community in the country,” has more than “1000 college and university partners,” and has over “500K employers including 100% of the Fortune 500” involved in its network. The CCPD comments that this will lead to “more of a variety in opportunities” for students.

In order to access their account, students can visit the Handshake website and begin the registration process by entering their email. The CCPD strongly advises all students to answer the questions regarding their preferences, interests, and industries upon logging in for the first time. “This helps us [the CCPD] communicate with you [students] when we see opportunities that might align with your interests and skill-sets,” states the CCPD.

Students should consider fully completing their profile “including profile photo, experience, education, skills, clubs and activities,” because “Handshake indicates that 80% of students who have a complete profile are contacted by a recruiter,” according to the CCPD. Furthermore, students seeking guidance on how to create a stand-out profile can connect with a career counselor from the CCPD. Articles aiding with profile set up and instructions on how to make an appointment with a career counselor can be found on the FAQ page.

The CCPD is currently hosting workshops to help students “get started” with using the new system. The dates and times for these virtual workshops can be found on the RPI events calendar or on the Handshake website in the “events” tab.

For any further questions regarding Handshake, students should contact the CCPD at CCPD@rpi.edu.