It's a soggy mess: Rensselaer’s quarantine food does not fail to disappoint

During my half-hour of allotted yard time, I was able to collect a minor sampling of data from fellow freshmen, and the consensus couldn’t be clearer: the food sucks. The hard-boiled eggs more often than not go to waste, the leaky fruit cup is a universal problem, and there is anecdotal evidence to suggest that yogurt is the only guaranteed edible component of breakfast. The relentless influx of three plastic water bottles a day burdens students with a mountain of plastic in their rooms. Food waste weighs heavily on the conscience of students who throw away sandwiches and dinners in their entirety.

Quality aside, there are many flaws in the food delivery system. Students are sent a QR code and required to place orders by 12 pm the day before. Those who choose not to place their order are given the standard meal. The use of the phrase “place your order” is rather misleading, just the choice of standard, gluten-free, vegan, or vegetarian meals with no control over their contents. This distinction wasn’t even met at times. My roommate requested the vegetarian option, but did not receive vegetarian food for the first few days. Having no options for your meal, in addition to not being able to opt-out of a meal also contributes to the pile of uneaten food. The food most acquainted with the trashcan are the hard-boiled eggs, containing enough to have hatched a flock.

Food waste is just the first of multiple wasteful practices entailed by this service. Every meal comes with a plastic water bottle, a plastic set of cutlery, and a plastic container for each component. I’m constantly rinsing out plastic containers in a valiant effort to recycle the relentless flow of plastic, as my small desk trash can meant for scraps of paper overflows with uneaten food. Though some of these issues are understandable, the inability to return food coupled with no option to skip a meal is an egregious oversight.

Although there are many faults in this system, I believe there is potential for improvement. Some alternatives to solve some of these issues are as follows: purchase compostable containers to deliver meals in, provide each student a set of cutlery and crockery, and grant students the option to skip a meal. The Institute could order pizzas for students on campus, perhaps twice a week, so there is at least one meal we could look forward to. This introduction to Rensselaer was a tad disheartening, but I remain hopeful for meals to come once quarantine is over and dining halls open. I am confident that RPI can improve upon its shortcomings, and strongly encourage administrators to consider these fixes to ensure a solid food delivery service.