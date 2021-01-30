RPI clubs persist through the pandemic

Project and Event-Based Clubs Endure the Most Difficulty

With clubs being asked to keep budgets similar to the last fiscal year, many club officers found it difficult to actualize long-term plans for improvements or projects. Rensselaer Rocket Society Vice President William He ’22 expressed concern about being able to meet deadlines for competitions this year due to being prohibited from using their lab space.

The Forge, a student-run makerspace on campus, received special permission from the School of Engineering to stay open this semester. Forge President Russell Roberts ’21 commented that in normal times, “volunteers keep the Forge open every day of the week, and when people want to come in, they come in and work on their projects.” Currently, the School of Engineering has mandated that only four students are allowed in the space at a time. “Sadly, this is [counter] to how we’d like to run this semester,” said Roberts, “but the world being what it is, we don’t really have a choice.” Due to social distancing measures, the number of allowed volunteers has been reduced from 50 to 20 a semester. Volunteers are also tasked with maintaining social distancing among other students to ensure that it does not double as the lounge and hangout space it previously was.

In addition to social distancing, the Forge has also devised ways to operate remotely. Forge web developer, Michael Honaker ’22, spent three weeks designing a ticket feature from scratch, which lets students reach out to volunteers through a ticket system before entering the Forge to maintain social distancing requirements. The Forge also installed cubbies for students to drop off and pick up prints without having to come into contact with Forge volunteers or other students.