Tour reveals EMPAC’s behind the scenes treasures

Lead Video Engineer Eric Brucker led an informative tour of the Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center’s public venues, private production rooms, and hidden spaces. Participants’ thoughtful questions and the stunning views of EMPAC delightfully kickstarted my weekend.

The tour featured four of EMPAC’s main venues: Studio 1—Goodman, Studio 2, the Concert Hall, and the Theater, but also uncovered usually unseen parts of EMPAC, like the backstage of the Concert Hall, the machine room, underneath the seats of the Theater, the Theater control room, video and sound production rooms, equipment, and even storage spaces.