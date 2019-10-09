Josh Groban brings audience to tears

Josh Groban, the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and actor, mesmerized audience members by performing many of his classic numbers in the Curtis R. Priem Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center Concert Hall on Saturday.

This was part of the 20th anniversary of President Shirley Ann Jackson’s leadership at Rensselaer and also included the Coast to Coast East: Rensselaer Scholarship Dinner earlier in the evening.

Jackson first welcomed everyone and thanked Groban and Priem, then presented a short film directed by Groban’s brother, Chris. The film showcased Jackson’s dedication to “the science in art,” “the art in science,” and art education at RPI, as well as Groban’s Find Your Light Foundation, with which RPI has formed a new tie.

After the film, Groban entered the stage in a light blue tuxedo and sang this first song of his set, “Pure Imagination.” The intimate setting combined with Groban’s smooth voice truly swept audience members through a world of pure imagination. His powerful stage presence completely mesmerized students and even moved many to tears. Groban’s heartwarming song, “You Are Loved (Don’t Give Up),” set the tone for the special evening.