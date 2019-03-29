Lettko, Kennedy win GM, PU races

Meagan Lettko ’20 and Caitlin Kennedy ’20 have been elected Grand Marshal and President of the Union, respectively.

All but two of the races in the GM Week 2019 elections went uncontested.

A total of 3,175 students cast their ballots on Thursday, which is up from 2,900 during GM Week 2018. 3,044 students voted in GM Week 2017.

All results as certified by the Elections Commission can be found below. Winners are in bold. Asterisks indicate that the vote count contains duplicates. Italics indicate write-ins.

Grand Marshal

Meagan Lettko (2829)

President of the Union

Caitlin Kennedy (2900)

Undergraduate President

Evan Lazaro (2555)

Independent Senators

Emanuel Gerardino (1840) Advaith Narayan (1840)

Greek Senator (Panhellenic Council)

Emily Rusen (337) Emma Skantze (236)

Greek Senators (Interfraternity Council)

Peter Gramenides (526)

Class of 2020 President

Sruja Machani (681)

Class of 2020 Vice President

Steven Cano (684)

Class of 2020 Senators

Joey Lyon (555) Tahsin Islam (518) Jayshon Adams (533) Marvin Rios (31)

Class of 2020 Representatives

Gabriella Fantell (468) Emily Blundo (512) Jacqui Richard (464) Emily Kaplan (502) Milena Gonzalez (482) Alexis Castrellon (462) Ariana Gerdis (486) Michael Russo (7)

Class of 2021 President

Lisa Sulmasy (629)

Class of 2021 Vice President

Ben Longchamp (625)

Class of 2021 Senators

Jonathan Bao (34) Andrew Qu (31) Colleen Corrigan (30) Jessica Penny (13)

Class of 2021 Representatives

Taylor Travis (455) Leah Gabler (427) Annabel Aracena (442) Timothy Cieslak (24) Nicolas Pezzullo (15) Ryan Harm (13) Jonathan Leszczynski (12) Emma Lewis (11)

Class of 2022 President

Chevy Chen (414) Emi Ahlo (321)

Class of 2022 Vice President

Isabella Janssen (26)

Class of 2022 Senators

Chaz Bernstein (455) Aloni Jordan (438) Jeffrey Chai (491) Rachel Clark (11)

Class of 2022 Representatives

Chloe Esperance (478) Cristina María Contreras (432) Noah Prisament (12) Benjamin Madnick (11) Craig Burnett (8) Jayson Mintz (8) Destiny Santalucia (7) Saaif Ahmed (6) Adrian-James Gevero (6)

Alumni President

Stef Warner (538)

Alumni Vice President

Justin Etzine (522)

Alumni Secretary

Nancy Bush (537)

Alumni Treasurer

Bryan Johns (532)

Graduate Senators

Lauren Gandy (254) Neha Keshan (241) Chris Tang (244) Josh Beard (235) Aaron Ouellette (6) David Hontz (2) Gretchen Clark (2) David Neal (2)

Graduate Representatives

David Hontz (252) Kristoff McIntosh (223) Emily Durcan (248) Ezra Teboul (237) Josephine Lyons (6) Michael McKay (6)

FS Promotion and Tenure Student Elected Member