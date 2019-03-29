Lettko, Kennedy win GM, PU races

Meagan Lettko ’20 and Caitlin Kennedy ’20 have been elected Grand Marshal and President of the Union, respectively.
All but two of the races in the GM Week 2019 elections went uncontested.
A total of 3,175 students cast their ballots on Thursday, which is up from 2,900 during GM Week 2018. 3,044 students voted in GM Week 2017.
All results as certified by the Elections Commission can be found below. Winners are in bold. Asterisks indicate that the vote count contains duplicates. Italics indicate write-ins.
Grand Marshal
- Meagan Lettko (2829)
President of the Union
- Caitlin Kennedy (2900)
Undergraduate President
- Evan Lazaro (2555)
Independent Senators
- Emanuel Gerardino (1840)
- Advaith Narayan (1840)
Greek Senator (Panhellenic Council)
- Emily Rusen (337)
- Emma Skantze (236)
Greek Senators (Interfraternity Council)
- Peter Gramenides (526)
Class of 2020 President
- Sruja Machani (681)
Class of 2020 Vice President
- Steven Cano (684)
Class of 2020 Senators
- Joey Lyon (555)
- Tahsin Islam (518)
- Jayshon Adams (533)
- Marvin Rios (31)
Class of 2020 Representatives
- Gabriella Fantell (468)
- Emily Blundo (512)
- Jacqui Richard (464)
- Emily Kaplan (502)
- Milena Gonzalez (482)
- Alexis Castrellon (462)
- Ariana Gerdis (486)
- Michael Russo (7)
Class of 2021 President
- Lisa Sulmasy (629)
Class of 2021 Vice President
- Ben Longchamp (625)
Class of 2021 Senators
- Jonathan Bao (34)
- Andrew Qu (31)
- Colleen Corrigan (30)
- Jessica Penny (13)
Class of 2021 Representatives
- Taylor Travis (455)
- Leah Gabler (427)
- Annabel Aracena (442)
- Timothy Cieslak (24)
- Nicolas Pezzullo (15)
- Ryan Harm (13)
- Jonathan Leszczynski (12)
- Emma Lewis (11)
Class of 2022 President
- Chevy Chen (414)
- Emi Ahlo (321)
Class of 2022 Vice President
- Isabella Janssen (26)
Class of 2022 Senators
- Chaz Bernstein (455)
- Aloni Jordan (438)
- Jeffrey Chai (491)
- Rachel Clark (11)
Class of 2022 Representatives
- Chloe Esperance (478)
- Cristina María Contreras (432)
- Noah Prisament (12)
- Benjamin Madnick (11)
- Craig Burnett (8)
- Jayson Mintz (8)
- Destiny Santalucia (7)
- Saaif Ahmed (6)
- Adrian-James Gevero (6)
Alumni President
- Stef Warner (538)
Alumni Vice President
- Justin Etzine (522)
Alumni Secretary
- Nancy Bush (537)
Alumni Treasurer
- Bryan Johns (532)
Graduate Senators
- Lauren Gandy (254)
- Neha Keshan (241)
- Chris Tang (244)
- Josh Beard (235)
- Aaron Ouellette (6)
- David Hontz (2)
- Gretchen Clark (2)
- David Neal (2)
Graduate Representatives
- David Hontz (252)
- Kristoff McIntosh (223)
- Emily Durcan (248)
- Ezra Teboul (237)
- Josephine Lyons (6)
- Michael McKay (6)
FS Promotion and Tenure Student Elected Member
- Christopher Carothers