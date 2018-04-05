Warner, Etzine lead in preliminary election results

STEF WARNER '18 TOOK the lead in votes for grand marshal during today's election. STEF WARNER '18 TOOK the lead in votes for grand marshal during today's election.

These are the raw, uncertified results from today’s elections, including any discrepancies that may have been introduced by duplicates and the improper inclusion of candidates on the ballot. These results have not been certified by the Elections Commission.

A total of 2,900 students cast their ballots on Thursday, which is down from 3,044 during GM Week 2017. However, during this time, enrollment increased from 7,442 to 7,633 students.

Note: Italics indicate write-ins.

Grand Marshal (1 position)

Stef Warner (1516) Nancy Bush (1312)

President of the Union (1 position)

Justin Etzine (1718) Ida Etemadi (1104)

Undergraduate President (1 position)

Joey Lyons (1362) Josephine Lyons (1153)

Independent Senators (2 positions)

Anthony Dai (2021) Bryan Johns (7)

Greek Senator (Panhellenic Council) (1 position)

Samantha Wong (45) Zoe Fuerst (23)

Greek Senators (Interfraternity Council) (1 position)

Tomas Provencher (607) Roger Detzler (5)

Class of 2019 President (1 position)

Kinsley Rowan (356)

Class of 2019 Vice President (1 position)

Colin Williamson (15)

Class of 2019 Senators (4 positions)

Andrew D’Aoust (347) Mary Clare Crochiere (342) Samantha Meyerson (337) Brian Wisbauer (5)

Class of 2019 Representatives (8 positions)

Stephanie Tan (388) Samantha Spano (374) Charly Blazy (15) Benjamin Morrison (9) Christopher McCulloch (8) Garrick Tsui (8) Brian Wisbauer (6) Stephen Duduch (5)

Class of 2020 President (1 position)

Sruja Machani (693)

Class of 2020 Vice President (1 position)

Steven Cano (723)

Class of 2020 Senators (4 positions)

Chris Duffy (382) Jayshon Adams (380) Christopher Duffy (366) Meagan Lettko (300) Meagen Lettko (277) Lily Wang (21) Joseph Lyon (14)

Class of 2020 Representatives (8 positions)

Emily Blundo (459) Ariana Gerdis (436) Gabriella Fantell (426) Milena Gonzalez (423) Clarisse Baes (413) Jeanine Moreau (409) Alexis Castrellon (389) Grace Roller (7) Lily Wang (6)

Class of 2021 President (1 position)

Evan Lazaro (676)

Class of 2021 Vice President (1 position)

Zachary Taylor (666)

Class of 2021 Senators (4 positions)

Jonathan Bao (468) Advaith Narayan (453) Nicholas Dybas (13) Spencer Smith (4)

Class of 2021 Representatives (8 positions)

Lisa Sulmasy (369) Noah Cohen (338) Ben Longchamp (325) Andrew Nagawiecki (307) Timothy Cieslak (299) Kyle Krois (296) Baran Baysal (272) Marc Pinto (11)

Alumni President (1 position)

Ellie Mees (572)

Alumni Vice President (1 position)

Hannah Merrow (300) Trishala (TC) Chaudhary (290)

Alumni Secretary (1 position)

Steve Sperazza (616)

Alumni Treasurer (1 position)

Erica Lane (599)

Graduate Senators (6 positions)

Lauren Gandy (168) Heidi Niskanen (147) The Moose DiBiasio (142) Kinshuk Panda (141) Kurt Dominesey (3) Welby Huynh (2) Joshua Beard (2)

Graduate Representatives (5 positions)

Anthony Ashley (173) Ezra Teboul (156) Amanda Youmans (153) Benjamin Abramowitz (152) David Hontz (7) Donovan Weiblen (6) Kurt Dominesey (3) Joshua Beard (3)

FS Promotion and Tenure Student Elected Member (1 position)

Christopher Carothers (2812)

Amendment I

Yes (2325)

No (412)

Amendment II