Shuttle tracking system updates released

Hello, RPI!

Today, I’d like to dedicate my Top Hat article to sharing a few updates involving different aspects of the campus shuttles. Student government collaborates very regularly with the Parking and Transportation Services on a number of projects, like the Shuttle Tracker application found at https://shuttles.rpi.edu, the Crossgates Mall shuttles program, and the newly introduced Late Night Weekend Shuttle service.

On the Shuttle Tracker project, the Web Technologies Group, chaired by Sidney Kochman ’19, has made a number of improvements to the application for the students. Some of these changes include a revamped interface for managing the tool, improved interface and design for ease of use, and storage and performance enhancements to the application overall. The application now also links to the schedules for the various shuttle routes available for users. This project is being led by Joseph Lyon ’20, and a number of students have been collaborating on the project. Some of the planned changes moving forward include notifications when shuttles are nearby and time estimates for shuttle arrivals.

With the Crossgates Mall shuttles program, we held our first run of the semester earlier this month, and we saw heavy participation in the program. Kudos to the project lead, Jenna Freedberg ’18, and the students involved in the project for all of their hard work in making this program a continued success! The next shuttle will be run this Saturday, November 4, which lines up with the release of Thor: Ragnarok. Be sure to take advantage of this program!

Finally, with the Late Night Weekend Shuttle program, the Facilities and Services Committee, chaired by Nancy Bush ’19, has been working closely with Parking and Transportation Services on this program’s release. The program has been well received by students, and several hundred students have made use of the shuttles in the first few months. We’re excited to continue working with the department to provide feedback on what student needs are, specifically with respect to transportation.

These are just a number of projects that are in progress for the benefit of the student body. I’m looking forward to sharing updates about projects we have made progress on regularly, but feel free to reach out to me at gm@rpi.edu to share any ideas, ask any questions, or voice any concerns!

Finally, happy Halloween to everyone!