Engineers fall to Golden Knights

Rensselaer tied 0-0 against Vassar College on Wednesday, and lost 2-1 in overtime against Clarkson University on Saturday. The two games put the Engineers at a final tally of 8-6-2 for this season. The Engineers did not rank high enough to advance to the playoffs of the Liberty League.

Wednesday saw strong defense from both teams, resulting in a scoreless game. Goalkeeper Matt LaBranche ’20 saved four shots, one in the first half and three in the second. The Engineers attempted to get ahead in the second half when Trevor Bisson ’21 tried making a corner shot after a pass from Trevor McCaughey ’19 but the shot went high. In the first overtime, Brandon Pirog ’20 had a shot go wide. Cam Law’s ’21 shot hit the crossbar. Tarek Khartabil’s ’21 shot also went wide, keeping the game at 0-0.

Clarkson started off strong during Saturday’s game. Rensselaer responded by tightening their defenses, keeping the first half scoreless. Things picked up in the second half after McCaughey passed the ball to Bisson, who got in a corner. The Golden Knights took possession of the ball, strengthened their offense, got to the other end of the field, and evened the score 15 minutes later. The game went into overtime, but Clarkson finished things off in the first three minutes with a long cross that the Engineers failed to stop.

Although the Engineers will not be advancing, they had an exciting season, finishing 8-6-2 overall, 3-4-2 overall in the league, and 5-3-1 for their home games.