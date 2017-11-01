Team reaches playoff games

THE ENGINEERS REACHED the playoffs. (file photo) THE ENGINEERS REACHED the playoffs. (file photo)

Rensselaer lost 1-0 against Vassar College on Wednesday, but won 2-0 against Clarkson University on Saturday. The games put the Engineers at 8-7-2 for the season, enough to advance them to the Liberty League playoffs.

Wednesday’s game was scoreless for the first half. Vassar took the lead in the 52nd minute when a free kick from 20 yards out made it to the top left corner of Rensselaer’s goal. The Engineers made several attempts at closing the gap. Stephanie May ’18 and Hannah Bordogna ’18 each had three shot attempts, as did Jacqui Richard ’20 and Emily Kaplan ’20. Goalie Joey Lyons ’20 finished with four saves.

Dali Alarian ’18 put the Engineers on the board in the third minute of Saturday’s game after heading a cross from Richard. The lead continued in the second half, with Clarkson failing to make up any ground. The Engineers widened that lead after, Olenka Soko ’21 kicked in a short-range shot after a pass from Alexis Castrellon ’20. Lyons stopped Clarkson’s only shot attempt that made it to the goal, ending the game with 2-0 shutout. The Engineers also ended with a massive shot advantage of 22-6.

The Engineers will advance to the Liberty League playoffs as its fifth seed.