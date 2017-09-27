Defeats for tennis team

The Rensselaer women’s tennis team competed in the Northeast Division III Regional Women’s Championship in Saratoga Springs this past weekend. The tournament saw many of the top Division III tennis players come together to compete. The Engineers fought hard but failed to pull out of the first round.

Mailani Neal ’19 had a strong show, defeating Nastashia DeNuzio of the University of Scranton and winning her first round match. However, she was unable to complete her second match due to an injury, and was forced to retire against Alyssa Baldi. Neal also participated in a doubles match with Tess Lubin ’20. The two played against Skidmore players, however, Lubin and Neal were unable to claim a victory.

Nisha Rajamohan ’19, Makenzi Herbst ’19, and Lubin were defeated in their respective single rounds. Herbst was also defeated in her first-round doubles match with Andrea Valencia ’19 against two players from the College of New Jersey.

The Engineers put on a stronger performance in the consolation rounds, where Lubin and Herbst beat Sarra Yekta of Vassar and Lauren Salzano of SUNY Geneseo by default in their respective singles matches.

Herbst continued to the quarterfinals in the consolation rounds, only to be defeated on the second day of the tournament. RPI will be in Saratoga next weekend playing against Skidmore College.