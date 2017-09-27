Handbook changes presented to Senate

The 48th Student Senate opened their eighth meeting on Monday, Seotember 25 with Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students Travis Apgar, and Director for Student Rights, Responsibilities, and Judicial Affairs Michael Arno discussing recent revisions to the Rensselaer Handbook of Student Rights and Responsibilities. These policies were designed to update outdated policies, clarify existing ones, keep the Handbook in accordance with mandates from state and federal governments, and ensure consistency with the procedures and practices that various departments enact throughout campus. Some of the notable changes include changes in the Grounds for Disciplinary Action, the Record of Disciplinary Action, and the Non-Discrimination/Equal Opportunity sections. Apgar and Arno’s presentation slides that outline the Handbook changes are available at https://poly.rpi.edu/s/j46ql.

After the presentation, the Senate considered the motion to endorse the Handbook revisions. Senate Vice Chair Ellie Mees ’18 proposed to postpone the endorsement motion until the Senate’s next meeting, expressing concerns over not seeing the full text of the revised Handbook in its entirety first. The motion to postpone the endorsement to next week’s meeting passed with a vote of 19-0-1.

The Senate then proceeded to approve two new Executive Board representatives: Andrew Waltzer ’21 and Christopher Maria ’21. Both discovered the positions through an email sent out by President of the Union Matthew Rand ’19. According to Rand, both have prior experience managing finances, qualifying them both for the positions. Waltzer was appointed as a Class of 2021 representative with a vote of 20-0-0, and Maria as a member at large with a vote of 18-0-1.

The final motion on the agenda was the appointment of Michael Cuozzo ’17 as the Interim Human Resources Interview Committee Chair, a committee the Senate formed at their last meeting, which will be tasked with organizing student involvement in future interviews that the Division of Human Resources will conduct. Cuozzo was appointment with a vote of 20-0-0.

The Senate will meet on Monday, October 2 at 8 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.