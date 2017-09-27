Troy Flea Market entertaining, noteworthy

On Sunday, September 29, the Troy Flea ended their season with around 30 vendors in Riverfront Park, a performance by Will Kempe’s Players, and a streak of beautiful weather.
I only had an hour to spend at the flea market when I went, and I’m now regretting not prioritizing it more. It always seemed to fall on the weekends when I was especially busy, and I had a hard time justifying going. I’m glad I went though, because the Troy Flea seems to capture everything that defines a good flea market experience for me.
It’s on the smaller side, so I didn’t feel overwhelmed by the number of vendors. It still manages to have variety; I didn’t find myself longing for more after I left. There was plenty of food, including Merv’s Meatless and Muddaddy Flats, and a seating area placed near live music. People were selling everything you could expect from a flea market: antiques, upcycled furniture, vintage clothes, handmade jewelry, artwork, and much more. Since flea markets are typically associated with steep prices, I was pleasantly surprised by how reasonable many of the vendors were. In many instances, I was offered lower prices than the already-competitive ones that were advertised. In addition, when I mentioned that I was looking for certain items, some vendors even offered to take down my email and contact me if they found what I was looking for.
The Troy Flea ticked off all the important boxes for me. It’s a nice size, it’s an enjoyable experience even if you don’t buy anything, and the vendors care about everything they’re selling. While this season has come to an end, I will definitely make an effort to go when they start back up next summer, and I would highly recommend that you do the same.