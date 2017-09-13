Counseling Center to revamp this semester

At the end of the Spring 2017 semester, the Student Senate released Counseling Center survey results and areas for recommendation. The survey results included both quantitative and qualitative data on the student experience summarizing the general findings of the year-long study. Due to the sensitive nature of the counseling and the feedback provided by students, anonymity was guaranteed by the Senate subcommittee, led by Nathan Dorer ’18, to all survey respondents. The survey was shared with the Rensselaer community via social media from November 3 to November 15, 2016.

According to the results from the survey, the vast majority of respondents claimed to have gone to the Counseling Center more than one time in a semester, with nearly 50 percent of students claiming to have gone 2–5 times throughout the semester and over a quarter having gone 6–10 times. Of those who use or have discontinued using the Counseling Center, 32.3 percent stated that they continue to use the center, 17.2 percent stated that their condition has improved and they may go back as needed, and 31.2 percent said that they had a bad experience at the Counseling Center.

Of those who never used the service, 32.4 percent chose not to use it since they heard about a bad experience, 36.8 percent had never needed counseling services, and 7.4 percent had difficulty scheduling an appointment. In terms of overall satisfaction with the Counseling Center, with 10 being the highest and zero being the lowest, survey recipients expressed an average of 5.4. According to the report, 47 percent of all those who responded to the survey gave the Counseling Center a rating of 5 or below.