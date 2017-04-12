Outdoor season brings mixed results for team

THIS PAST WEEKEND, THE SOFTBALL TEAM SWEPT St. Lawrence University in a doubleheader with scores of 10–2 and 8–0 for the first and second game, respectively. THIS PAST WEEKEND, THE SOFTBALL TEAM SWEPT St. Lawrence University in a doubleheader with scores of 10–2 and 8–0 for the first and second game, respectively.

The Rensselaer outdoor track and field season is underway and two meets have taken place so far this spring, including the Tufts Snowflake Classic on April 2 and a meet against Bates College, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Tufts University on Saturday. The men and women started the season off strong with second and third place overall finishes respectively at Tufts, compiling 104.5 points and 67 points.

First place finishers at Tufts included field athlete’s sophomore Jillian Salkind in the high jump, junior Monica Mazur in the triple jump, and senior Melinda Wilson in the hammer throw. On the track, freshman Andrea Squieri took the 1500 meter race with a time of 4:50.96, and the 4×400 meter relay team of freshman Autumn Grim, senior Taylor MacEwen, senior Jodi Wrzosek, and freshman Claudia Howes placed fifth in the event in 4:21.97.

Four Engineer men placed second at the meet, including freshman George Gonatas in the discus throw, senior Joe Grella in the javelin throw, junior Terrence Lawrence in the high jump, and freshman Joe Piscano in the 5000 meter run. Piscano crossed in a time of 15:40.99.

On Saturday, the Engineers traveled to Lewiston, Maine, where they competed against three rival schools. Although both the men’s and women’s teams both took fourth place, the Engineers boasted two first place finishes at the meet. Senior Max Drexler, sophomore Jason Hall, freshman Michael McNicholas, and freshman Dino Martinez together won the 4×400 meter relay in a time of 3:23.73, while senior Matthew Cicciu emerged victorious in the 5000 meter race, crossing in 15:20.20.

Runner-ups included freshman Alex Jonson in the 110 meter hurdles, Salkind in the high jump, and sophomore Aurora Freedman and Grella in the women’s and men’s javelin respectively.

This Saturday on Harkness Track and Field, the Engineers will host their first home meet of the season, the Upstate Classic, beginning at 11 am.