Grand Marshal Week 2017 election results

GM ETZINE AND PU RAND TAKE selfie together in front of the Louis Rubin Memorial Approach. GM ETZINE AND PU RAND TAKE selfie together in front of the Louis Rubin Memorial Approach.

On Friday, April 7, Justin Etzine ’18 and Matthew Rand ’19 were elected Grand Marshal and President of the Union, respectively. Etzine, running unopposed, received 85 percent of the vote. No write-in candidates for GM reached the 150 vote threshold to be reported. Rand won against opponent Rasika Ekhalikar ’18, with 50 percent of the vote. Keegan Caraway ’18 and Harrison Leinweber ’18 were eliminated in last Tuesday’s primary.

Kayla Cinnamon ’18, running against Matt Heimlich ’18, was elected Undergraduate Council President with 54.4 percent of the vote.

Former Vice President of the Union Shannon Gillespie McComb was elected Alumni President, over opponent Michael Cuozzo. Erica Braunschweig, running against Chris Hoskins, was elected Alumni Vice President. Conrad Mossl and Michael Gardner both ran unopposed and were elected Alumni Secretary and Alumni Treasurer, respectively.

Kinshuk Panda, Stephanie Jennings, Anthony Ashley, Jordan Angel, Anthony Bishop, and Michael Gardner were elected Graduate Senators. Amanda Youmans, Spencer Scott, Ezra Teboul, Hined Rafeh, and Marissa Giovino were elected Graduate Representatives.

Stefanie Warner ’18 and Tianyi Qiao ’18 were elected Independent Senators, over opponent Yuvi Chopra ’19. Jennie Miller ’18, who ran unopposed, was elected Greek Senator of the Panhellenic Council, while Sean Ferracioli ’18 was elected Greek Senator of the Interfraternity Council, over opponent Ross Devito ’19.

Brenna Buckley and Sean Waclawik, who both ran unopposed, were elected Class of 2018 President and Vice President, respectively. Steven Sperazza, Hannah Merrow, Ellie Mees, and Varun Rao were elected Class of 2018 Senators. Brandon Cressi, Sukjinder Singh, Keegan Caraway, Mark Beston, Matt Heimlich, Huntington Gazecki, Youssef Elasser, and Daniel Gorman were elected Class of 2018 Representatives.

Vignesh Babu and Colin Williamson were elected Class of 2019 President and Vice President, respectively, and both ran unopposed. Nancy Bush, Kinsley Rowan, Mary Clare Crochiere, and Yuvi Chopra were elected Class of 2019 Senators. Stephanie Tan, Samantha Spano, Benjamin Morrison, Adi Mitra, Mark Birkbeck, Andrew D’Aoust, Jacob Lane, and Brian Wisbauer were elected Class of 2019 Representatives.

Josh Drinkhouse and Joey Lyons, who both ran unopposed, were elected Class of 2020 President and Vice President, respectively. Lily Wang, Chris Duffy, Meagan Lettko, and Joshua Thomas were elected Class of 2020 Senators, over opponents Evan Abreu, Nino Polletta, and Sruja Machani. Emily Kaplan, Ariana Gerdis, Milena Gonzalez, Sarah El-Ghandour, Gabriella Fantell, Alexis Castrellon, Clarisse Baes, and Jeanine Moreau were elected Class of 2020 Representatives, over opponents Sruja Machani and Tejas Narayan.