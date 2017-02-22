Women’s tennis faces slow start at Liberty League

This past Sunday, the women’s tennis team competed in their first match of the spring portion of their schedule. The anticipated Liberty League match took place in indoor tennis courts at Tri-City Fitness in Latham, NY. The Engineers faced No. 27-ranked Skidmore College. After winning their previous two dual matches last fall, the Engineers were not expecting to lose 9–0 to the Thoroughbreds. The Engineers were unable to take a single win from Skidmore. They lost all their singles, doubles, and exhibition matches.

In singles, all Rensselaer players were defeated in consecutive sets. First up was freshman Allie Kallish, who lost 0–6, 1–6. Erica Frommer ’19, Tess Lubin ’20, and Nisha Rajamohan ’19 followed, losing 1–6, 0–6; 0–6, 2–6; and 3–6, 0–6, respectively. Sophomore Mailani Neal played next, facing Brianna Greene. Neal came the closest to a victory, but fell to Greene 2–6, 2–6. Andrea Valencia ’19 played last and lost 0–6, 0–6.

In the first doubles faceoff, Madie Benn and Michelle Fuca from Skidmore defeated the team of Kallish and Lubin, 8–1. The next team of Thoroughbreds, made up of Ada Wiggins and Brianna Greene, was able to find a victory against Frommer and Valencia, 8–2. Rajamohan and Neal played last. They had the best results out of RPI’s three doubles teams. They lost to Danielle Giannetti and Jessica Ampel of Skidmore, 6–8.

In the exhibition match, the team of sophomore Makenzi Herbst and freshman Jenny Lee was defeated by the Skidmore team of Alexa Goldberg and Renee Karchere-Sun.

With this loss, the Engineers fall to a 2–1 overall record, and a 0–1 conference record. The women’s team will travel to Vassar College on Saturday and play the University of Rochester in Latham on Sunday. The men’s tennis team is looking to open their spring season this upcoming weekend. They will also face the University of Rochester this Sunday in Latham.