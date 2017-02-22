Engineers beat Bard for third consecutive win

The RPI women’s basketball team played against Bard College on Sunday. Trailing 11–5 in the first quarter, the Engineers continued to score 15 of the first 17 points in the second quarter, leading 20–13 with under four minutes left in the second. Bard scored five points leaving the game at 20–15, but was countered by sophomore guard Elizabeth Eckhardt with a three point shot, opening it to eight points. Following Eckhardt, sophomore guard Sam Krumbhaar followed with another three-point shot, leaving the game at 26–15.

RPI successfully scored nine out of 19 second quarter shots for a total accuracy of 47 percent. The Raptors continued to shoot two free throws, but the Engineers rebounded with eight consecutive points from sophomore forward Kinsley Rowan, which included two three-point shots for a 34–17 lead for the Engineers at halftime.

The Engineers continued their lead into the fourth quarter at 48–30, and then extended that lead by the end of the game to finish with a final score of 66–39 against Bard College. Eleven different athletes on the women’s basketball team scored at least one point during the game, which included junior forward center Shaina Ito, who finished the game with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Eckhardt and Rowan both scored 10 points. Senior guard Lauren Young played her final game at RPI with eight assists throughout the game, along with four rebounds, three points, and two steals. The Raptors of Bard College were led by Annie Kissel, with 13 points, five rebounds, and two blocks, Sarah Morris with 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals. This is the third game in a row that the Engineers have won, bringing them to 10–15 overall and 5-11 in the series.