Vice President for Student Life Ross resigns

IN THIS FILE PHOTO, DR. ROSS SPEAKS at his informational forum for students that was held on on March 29, 2016.

On Tuesday, February 21, President Shirley Ann Jackson sent an email to the Rensselaer community announcing the resignation of Vice President for Student Life Dr. Frank Ross, effective March 6, 2017. Ross has been vice president since July 2015. During his time at Rensselaer, he has overseen the reorganization of the Division of Student Life into five broad portfolios, each led by an assistant or an associate vice president reporting directly to the vice president.

A part of this reorganization effort administratively places the the Rensselaer Union under the Campus Experience section of Student Life, along with the Office of Student Living and Learning, and Student Rights, Responsibilities, and Judicial Affairs. The entire Campus Experience section reports to the newly-hired Assistant Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students Travis Apgar. In the short term, Apgar will be temporarily in charge of the entire Division of Student Life until an interim or acting vice president is appointed by Jackson.