Weekend Sports Roundup, Jan 10-Jan 12, 2025

Both the men’s and women’s track and field teams, along with five other colleges, participated in the Dartmouth Relays this Saturday. Oliver Herrick won first for the Men’s High Jump, surpassing his fellow Engineer Leo Lomangino—who would tie for second place—along with his Vermont and Keene State competitors. Rensselaer’s James Zeolla and Moss Dengler mirrored those results in the Men’s Pole Vault, with the former winning first and the latter also tying for second place. Alice Brambati secured second place in the Women’s Triple Jump, and Christine Mallette finished first in her heat to finish fourth in the Women’s 60 meter dash. The Engineers entered a total of five 4x200 meter teams, three womens and two mens, and all would finish ahead of their Keene State competitors. Both the men’s and women’s track and field teams will travel to Utica next Saturday for the Utica Winter Opener.

Result: Rensselaer 64-61 Skidmore

The Engineers overcame a 21 point deficit, rallying past the visiting T-Bred’s Friday night. Rensselaer’s Yechiel Stewart led the team with 18 points. Then, guard Dylan Matchett also scored 10 points. Despite falling behind early in the first half, the Engineers clawed their way back, narrowing the deficit to 3 by the end of the half with a free throw by Chuck Clemons. Clemons himself provided six rebounds and six assists, along with a three-pointer that gave Rensselaer its first lead of the night. The men's basketball team have now won all of their last six meetings against Skidmore following Friday’s victory.

Result: Rensselaer 64-54 RIT

Dylan Matchett scored 15 points, along with a team high 7 rebounds and 3 steals as the Engineers prevailed against the visiting RIT Tigers on Saturday. Neither team was able to pull away until late in the game, with the lead changing hands nine times. A Matchett jump shot with 2:15 left in the second half extended the Engineer’s lead to 4, and RIT lost the ball during their next possession to Matchett, forcing a foul that helped Rensselaer finish off the Tigers. With the weekend sweep, the men’s basketball team improved to 11-2 and will travel to face Vassar and Bard over the weekend.

Result: Rensselaer 52-59 Skidmore

Siena Smith and Callie Flynn each scored 14 points as Rensselaer fell to visitors Skidmore College on Friday night. While the Engineers bench played valiantly, outscoring their counterparts 26-14, Skidmore was often able to capitalize on RPI giveaways, scoring 24 points off of turnovers. While Rensselaer had a 5 point lead heading into the 2nd quarter, Skidmore outscored the Engineers by 10 to maintain the lead for the rest of the game. The 8-4 Engineers will also travel to Vassar and Bard on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Result: Rensselaer 1-4 St. Lawrence

The Engineers lost against hosts Saint Lawrence on Friday night. The Engineers fired 38 shots at goal, but only one managed to find the back of the net. The Saints struck twice late in the first period with a brace of goals before adding another pair in the third period. Felix Caron put the Engineers on the score sheet, slotting in a puck through traffic into the back of the net on power play.

Result: Rensselaer 4-1 (19) Clarkson

Dovar Tinling scored a brace as the Engineers triumphed against the 19th-ranked Clarkson Golden Knights on Saturday. Nathan Sullivan opened up the scoring after capitalizing on a loose puck. Tinling, who has improved his goal tally to four this season, would score his first of the night with a mid-range effort that was fired into the back of the net. Jake Gagnon would score off a pass from Brad McNeil to make it 3-0. Clarkson would score a consolation goal before Tinling scored his second of the night on an empty net to put the game to bed. Noah Giesbrecht put in a good shift as goaltender, saving 34 shots from the Golden Knights as RPI bounced back from their setback Friday.

Upcoming Home Games

Men's Hockey:

Harvard University, January 17 at 7 pm, ECAV

Dartmouth College, January 18 at 7 pm, ECAV

Men and Women's Swimming and Diving:

RPI Kumpf Invite, January 18 at 12 pm, Robison Pool