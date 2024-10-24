Purple Eagles fly off with overtime wins over Engineers

Two close games for the Engineers last Friday and Saturday led to no cigar. The first game was brought to a 3-3 tie before Niagara University won the game in a shootout. The second game went to a 4-4 overtime where the Purple Eagles scored one last goal, pushing them over the edge.

The first game of the double-header started off with a goal from Engineer Jake Gagnon just twenty seconds in, maneuvering the puck down the ice to sneak in a shot at the net. The Rensselaer offense would continue to pressure the Niagara goalkeeper throughout the first period, taking 14 more shots on net. Both Niagara and Rensselaer received penalties during this period, but neither team was able to score on a power play.

As the game progressed, the Engineers’ control of the puck began to break down. Niagara doubled their number of shots in the second period from 9 to 18, and Trevor Hoskin scored their first goal nine minutes into the second period. Jack Watson was a stand-out player in this game, making several close saves for the Engineers. He collected 39 saves in the game compared to Eagle Pierce Charleson’s 36 and made several of them during a double power-play for Niagara.