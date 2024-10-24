Purple Eagles fly off with overtime wins over Engineers
Two close games for the Engineers last Friday and Saturday led to no cigar. The first game was brought to a 3-3 tie before Niagara University won the game in a shootout. The second game went to a 4-4 overtime where the Purple Eagles scored one last goal, pushing them over the edge.
The first game of the double-header started off with a goal from Engineer Jake Gagnon just twenty seconds in, maneuvering the puck down the ice to sneak in a shot at the net. The Rensselaer offense would continue to pressure the Niagara goalkeeper throughout the first period, taking 14 more shots on net. Both Niagara and Rensselaer received penalties during this period, but neither team was able to score on a power play.
As the game progressed, the Engineers’ control of the puck began to break down. Niagara doubled their number of shots in the second period from 9 to 18, and Trevor Hoskin scored their first goal nine minutes into the second period. Jack Watson was a stand-out player in this game, making several close saves for the Engineers. He collected 39 saves in the game compared to Eagle Pierce Charleson’s 36 and made several of them during a double power-play for Niagara.
The game on Saturday was less fortunate for the Engineers. The Engineer goalkeeper was changed to Noah Giesbrecht, and Friday’s starting lineup was entirely switched out. The first goal of the game was scored three minutes into the first period when the Rensselaer defense accidentally knocked the puck into their own goal. Despite a few more opportunities for the Engineers to score, the next goal was also for Niagara, with Jay Ahearn bringing the score to 2-0 Niagara by the seven-minute mark. The Engineers quickly brought up the intensity, and John Beaton scored their first goal on a power play.
The rest of the game was played in aggressive attack formations, and several penalties were given to both teams. The Engineers ended this game with seven different penalties, with three penalties being given all at once to separate Engineers after a goal scored by Tyler Hotson led to excess celebration. This was part of the reason that the Eagles had 43 shots in this game to the Engineers’ 29, and also why Giesbrecht had 38 saves in the game to Charleson’s 25. Ultimately, the Eagles won on an overtime goal from Shane Ott, scoring after a crucial Engineer attacker lost his stick on the ice.