Raptors made prey

Five different goal scorers, including three who scored their first goal this season, helped the Engineers take down Bard College 6‒0.

Rensselaer controlled the game from the opening whistle. In the second minute, RPI midfielder Bryanna Swinson ’24 found the feet of Whitney Wisnom ’22. Wisnom then played it to Lea Michel ’25, whose cheeky backheel put Wisnom in on goal. Wisnom then took advantage of Bard goalkeeper Seymone Rosenberg’s positional error and placed the shot into the far corner of the net. RPI led 1‒0 after a little over a minute of play.

After the goal, the Raptors seemed to settle into the game. Both teams battled in midfield for an edge. Eventually, something had to budge. In the 23rd minute, RPI defender Mikayla Walsh ’24 played a ball to Wisnom down the sideline. She dribbled into the box and took a shot on net, going directly towards Rosenberg. The ball bobbled between her legs and rolled into the net, giving Wisnom her second goal of the game—fifth for the season—and extending the lead to 2‒0.

In the 28th minute, Walsh played a through ball, similar to her assist to Wisnom, to Erin Barnes ’22. On the breakaway, Barnes remained composed and waited to take advantage of a goalkeeping error. Rosenberg stepped too far to her left and Barnes buried her shot the opposite side for her third goal of the season. Three minutes later, RPI defender Julia Pelletier ’25 won the ball with a strong standing tackle after a Bard throw-in. The ball rolled to Engineer forward Peyton Carney ’23, who had the vision to see fellow forward Sonya Heldman ’22 making a run into the 18-box. A pin-point pass set Heldman up for her first goal of the season, putting the Engineers up 4‒0.