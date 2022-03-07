What is a quantum computer?

Superposition refers to the ability for a particular measurement, like position or velocity, to have multiple different possible outcomes each with an associated probability. The typical measurement used to define the zero and one binary states is called “spin”, which is best described as a kind of intrinsic angular moment for small particles. To visualize, you can think of the particle as having these two mutually exclusive states which lie on something called a Bloch sphere, visualized above, which represents the individual qubit with the north pole corresponding to the up, or 0, state and the south one corresponding to the down, or 1, state.

Entanglement is best described by example: particle A and particle B can have the property that, whatever state occurs for A, the opposite state occurs for B instantaneously. This means that particle A and particle B cannot be considered separately and must be treated as a singular object mathematically. Entanglement essentially allows quantum computers to combine the power of separate qubits. Interference refers to the ability for a property of one object to cancel or reinforce each other. Interference occurs through something called “relative” phase differences, much like how the same waves can either interfere constructively or destructively depending on when they interact.

Although the analog has its issues, you can consider a superposition of entangled qubits as the quantum computer being able to occupy all input states at once and thus “compute” with all possible bit strings, a phenomenon called quantum parallelism. There is an issue when measuring the associated qubits: one likely gets the wrong answer. The trick is to find a clever way of destructively interfering with the incorrect solutions and constructively interfering with the correct solution, increasing the probability of measuring the desired result.

Although several quantum algorithms have been developed like Shor’s Algorithm for factoring large numbers efficiently, not many are as easily and beautifully conveyed as Grover’s Algorithm. Grover’s algorithm solves the problem of unstructured search, given a constraint for a solution: find the solution. It does the task with an advantage over classical computers, taking the square root of the time it takes a classical computer.

Initially, you put the quantum computer in a superposition of all possible input states through the use of the Hadamard gate. Mathematically, the Hadamard gate acts like a “quantum” version of the discrete Fourier transform which transforms phases with states and vise-versa, when operating on one bit. With the context, it makes sense then that the superposition is created by the application of the gate; it converts |0>, a vector of maximum state, into |+>, a vector of maximum phase, forcing each qubit’s state vector onto the equator of its Bloch sphere which puts it equidistant from the |0> and |1> states. The following is the state of an n-qubit quantum computer: