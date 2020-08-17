Essentials for life at Rensselaer

Dorm Room

Bedding: mattress cover, mattress topper, twin XL sheets (at least 2 sets), bedspread/comforter, thick blankets (fleece or wool for the cold), pillows and pillowcases, underbed storage units

While most of these seem relatively common sense to bring, The Poly would like to stress how important good bedding is. A mattress topper is essential, as comfy is not the first word we’d use to describe dorm beds.

Hygiene: shower caddy, soap, shampoo and conditioner, toothbrush and toothpaste, mouthwash, floss, moisturizer, face wash, Vaseline, sunscreen, lip balm, menstrual hygiene products

Moisturizer and lip balm are especially important to have for the winter months, with its dry air and biting wind.

Medications: First-Aid kit, prescription medications, allergy medications, Vicks VapoRub (very helpful in the winter), NyQuil/DayQuil (or an alternative that you prefer), cough syrup, cough drops, Pepto Bismol, vitamin supplements

We recommend storing these in a separate container for easy accessibility.

Laundry: towels and washcloths, laundry basket, detergent, stain remover, lint brush, sewing kit

Cleaning Supplies: Clorox wipes and spray, paper towels, hand vacuum

Cleaning supplies will be even more important this year due to the pandemic.

Technology: surge protectors, a monitor/second screen (if you want one), a desk lamp (maybe one with USB ports or a wireless charger built into it), mouse, keyboard, long charging cable

With many classes and clubs meeting virtually this year, the technology setup in your dorm will be extremely important. Though most of this list comes down to personal preference, our Editor in Chief loves having a second monitor to read off of while working on a separate screen. A long charging cable over six feet is highly recommended as outlets are not always near the bed.

Kitchenware (coordinate with your roommate): microwave (under 1000 watts), refrigerator (no larger than 6 cubic feet), electric kettle (with automatic shutoff), coffee maker, dishes, plates, mugs, cups, utensils, dish soap, dish sponge

Freshmen are required to have a 19-meal-per-week meal plan this year, so keep this in mind while packing kitchenware. Our news editor appreciates the versatility of mugs; they can be used as bowls or cups, and can hold hot or cold food and drink.

Food: any snacks you might want, non-perishable items, ramen, other ingredients for cooking if you have access to a kitchen

Snacks can help tide you over during a long day of classes or an intense study session. Just be mindful of how many snacks you eat!

Decorations: posters, photos, colorful washi tape or easily removable decals

Make your room your own, while following the RPI Office of Student Living and Learning requirements.