Ushering in a new semester with changes to the Union

Welcome back to campus everyone! And welcome RPI Class of 2023! I hope everyone had an amazing, restful summer. While you were relaxing on the beach or working hard participating in Arch or an internship, we have been hard at work! If you have not been to the Union yet, I highly suggest you go check it out. Right off the bat, you will notice some great changes; we’ve added new paint, floors, and furniture throughout the building to help create the most productive, comfortable space we can for students.

The project I am most excited about is the new student mailroom! Blitman, Burdett Avenue Residence Hall, and E-Complex students, you will no longer have to struggle carrying your packages from the Commons mailroom to the bus stop. The mailroom has found a new home right in our Union! We have created a space right within the Rensselaer Collegiate Store. It is equipped with smart lockers so there won’t be any lines. When you receive a package, you will get an email with a code. In the mailroom, there are smart lockers that you punch your code into and your package will be there waiting for you. We have all different size lockers to accommodate anything your family or Amazon can send you. The mailroom is not yet complete, but work is in progress!

We are in the midst of a much larger project that we’ve nicknamed the “Domino Project.” Many of our club offices have been rearranged this summer in order to maximize usage of the limited square-footage we have to work with. So if you notice some construction around, get excited for all the great new rooms we have coming.

If you’re new to RPI, you’ve already heard from me a few times during Navigating Rensselaer & Beyond. As a reminder, you are always welcome to come to me with any questions, comments, or suggestions about our Union or life at RPI. I can usually be found in the Student Government Suite on the third floor of the Union (everyone is welcome here!), or by email at pu@rpi.edu. If you are returning to RPI or participated in the Arch either as a club officer or a participant, reach out and let me know your thoughts!

I also want to extend an invitation to the meetings of the Executive Board on Thursdays from 7⁠–9 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery on the third floor of the Union. It’s a great way to see what we do and voice your thoughts. I hope to see you there.