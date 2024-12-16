Bangladesh Student Association receives starter budget, new Board Ops VP confirmed

The first motion brought before the Executive Board was a starter budget proposal for the Bangladesh Student Association. The BSA originally started as a strictly graduate student organization and was funded partly by the Graduate Council and the club’s members. However, BSA’s membership has grown substantially, increasing from just 12 to 76 students.

BSA hosts many cultural events throughout the year, with its primary event being the Bengali New Year celebration. Last year’s event was attended by 79 students, staff, and community members and included trivia, dancing, and traditional foods. BSA is hoping to move away from the Graduate Council and become a Union-funded organization. Vice President for Rules and Special Projects Joseph Bowers ’25 raised some concerns about undergraduate involvement in BSA if they were to receive Union funding.

BSA assured the Board, however, that the increase in students from Bangladesh over the years has led to a rise in undergraduate participation, and the club is currently seeking out more undergraduate students. The motion for a starter budget of $240 was passed 12-0-1, with BSA hoping to return later in the year for more funding for future events.

The second motion of the night, a starter budget proposal from the RPI Cricket Club, was tabled indefinitely, as the club was not present. The meeting was then closed for administrative budgeting.

After the conclusion of budgeting, the E-Board honored outgoing member Aaryan Bhatt ’24, who served as the Vice President for Board Operations and is graduating from RPI this semester. After stepping down, the motion to appoint Bhatt as Prince of the Executive Board was passed 11-0-2. With Bhatt’s previous position now open, there was a motion to appoint Bowers to the role, effective immediately, which passed 12-0-1. Bowers’ appointment leaves his role of Vice President for Rules and Special Projects vacant. The E-Board will soon be looking to fill this position as it transitions into the Spring semester.

This meeting was held on December 4, 2024. The Executive Board will meet again in January.