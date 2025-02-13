Senate conversation with Vice Provost Hradsky on past six months

The Student Senate hosted a conversation with Rob Hradsky, Vice Provost of the Student Experience, during its meeting last week. Hradsky has been in his role for about six months now, and he reflected on the progress he and his team have made. Hradsky’s main priority in coming into his role was to center the student voice in decision and policy making. Hradsky emphasized his belief in a partnership between students and faculty, where students’ voices are heard, respected, and reflected in any implemented changes. Hradsky also emphasized his changing of the name for the division of “Student Life” to “Student Experience.”

Hradsky addressed many issues that are currently on the minds of students, including RPI’s dining services. Hradsky’s team has been working closely with students and Sodexo to provide more food offerings, which was reflected in the availability of services over Thanksgiving break.

Hradsky also offered his insights on RPI’s current alcohol policy: he believes that the penalties for alcohol violations are too harsh, and that the severity of the punishment often does not reflect that of the action. He believes that RPI should adopt a softer, more supportive approach. Considering RPI’s pride in its strict enforcement of a rigid alcohol policy, this was a surprise. When concerns were raised by Panhellenic Senator Samantha Heinzman ’26 about the relaxation of alcohol restrictions on campus, Hradsky was quick to assure the Senate that he only wants to install different levels of sanctions for infractions of different gravity. Hradsky wants to amend the Student Code of Conduct to ensure students will not be removed from campus on their first violation, as he believes students have the opportunity to learn from their mistakes.

The Arch program, which has become increasingly contentious in recent years, was a hot topic of discussion. Hradsky claims that his priority of student input has been a major factor in increasing flexibility within the program, although tangible evidence of these changes has yet to be seen.

After a short recess, the Senate then heard the nomination of Brandon Wachner ’27 for Interfraternity Council Senator. Wachner is a member of Pi Lambda Phi, and current IFC President Mitch Long ’26 spoke to Wachner’s dedication to the betterment of his fraternity and RPI’s Greek community. Wachner has held many leadership positions within Pilam, including Wellness Chair. When questioned by members of the Senate about his goals, he expressed interest in working with the Union to further integrate Greek life on campus. In Wachner’s eyes, Fraternity life is a part of student life and has a place on campus, not just in Fraternity houses.

Despite the positive remarks and support shown across the board for Wachner, Heinzman, who represents sorority life on campus, closed the room to visitors for further discussion of Wachner’s nomination. The room was reopened after 30 minutes of closed discussion. Immediately, the motion was voted on and passed 7-3-6, with six senators, including Heinzman, abstaining.

The last business of the night was a debate limit and queue closer bylaw amendment, brought forward by Senator Andrew Wu ’27. This amendment was originally brought up in the previous Senate meeting on January 25 by Heinzman and Senator Dominick Celeste ’25. Heinzman and Celeste argued that the Senate constitution should include a time limit for debate to allow for concise and efficient discussion of motions, as unlimited debate was viewed by the pair as ineffective. Time would be monitored by the Parliamentarian, who would stop discussion after a certain limit was reached, unless a request to continue received votes from at least half the Senate. There were concerns raised across the board about the motion, with Wu openly criticizing the underdevelopment of the crafted amendment. The motion failed.

The motion for the amendment brought forward in the meeting was in similar spirit, but with a few edits and concept changes. Wu proposed that, rather than ending discussion after a certain amount of time, the queue would simply close, allowing for ample time and room to fully understand motions and hear everyone’s opinions. While there were still concerns from Graduate Senator Ria Massoni, the Senate was much more pleased with this version of the amendment. After Massoni called for a roll call vote, the motion passed 13-4-0.

This meeting took place on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. The Senate meets every Tuesday at 7 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.