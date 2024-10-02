E-Board establishes committee to determine feasibility of extended Union hours and 24-hour Union

The Executive Board has established a special committee to determine the feasibility of both extending the Union’s hours and implementing a 24-hour Union. The special committee, which has been placed under the E-Board’s Business Operations Committee, will be led by Joseph Bowers ’25.

Toby McDonald ’26 introduced a motion on September 11 to keep the Union open 24 hours a day, thus returning to its pre-COVID hours. That motion was tabled for a week so that a proper risk assessment could be completed. President of the Union Catherine Philipps ’24, ’25G cast the tie-breaking vote to table the motion.

The motion was brought up again the following meeting on September 18 but was tabled again due to McDonald not being in attendance.

Last week, McDonald presented an updated motion that would extend the Union’s current operating hours to7 am to 2 am on weekdays and 10 am to 2 am on weekends starting in Spring 2025. This change was partially made in response to a smaller first-year class than initially anticipated, resulting in less revenue from the Student Activity Fee that funds the Union’s budget. Part of the updated motion included a section granting the E-Board the ability to keep the Union open for at most 25 hours for special events.

After introducing the motion, Bowers asked if a risk assessment had been completed by the Department of Public Safety. McDonald replied explaining that no assessment was available at the time as Public Safety was still working on completing its risk assessment for a 24-hour Union.

Jacob Fuhr ’25 then motioned to create a special committee underneath the Business Operations Committee to better determine the feasibility of both extending the Union’s hours and implementing a 24-hour Union. The motion to create the special committee passed 10-5-3. Bowers accepted the nomination to chair the committee after other E-Board members—including McDonald and Fuhr—declined the position. The original motion to extend the Union hours was subsequently withdrawn and sent to the special committee.

Earlier in the meeting, the RPI Model Aircraft Club approached the E-Board looking for a starter budget of $171. The funds would be used to purchase starter kits and trainer RC aircraft. Many of RMAC’s roughly 25 members have used their own kits and models. The starter budget was approved 16-1-1.

After RMAC, three motions were presented by Club Operations Chair Isabele Lieber ‘25 to sunset three clubs: the Pakistani Students Association, Capoeira, and Red Zone. All three motions to classify the clubs as Inactive Union Clubs effective immediately each passed 17-0-1.

The Students Veterans Association was initially included in the list of clubs that were going to be sunset, but Lieber was informed by Associate Director of Student Activities William O’Brien earlier in the day that the club’s advisor had found students who were interested in continuing the club. As such, the motion was modified to make the club a Dormant Union Club effective immediately. The modified motion was passed 17-0-1.

At the end of the meeting, Lieber introduced an additional motion to place the Sole Survivors club on probation for failing to attend the last two activities fairs. The club was also going to be sunset, but its president attended a Club Operations Committee meeting earlier in the day where they stated that they were still active. The Committee decided to place the club on probation. The club will then have to meet with their Student Activities Resource Person and E-Board representative to determine what steps will need to be taken to take the club off probation.

This Executive Board meeting was held on September 25. E-Board meetings are held every Wednesday at 7:30 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.