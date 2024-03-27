Second debate for GM to be held on April 1, runoff election set for April 3

The Elections Commission has announced a second debate for Monday, April 1 between Grand Marshal candidates Ria Massoni ’24, ’25G and Vivian Rost-Nasshan ’26. The Commission has also set Wednesday, April 3 for the runoff election.

The runoff election will likely contain an additional question about amending the Union Constitution. The amendment wasn't included in Thursday’s election due to a technical error in the Rensselaer Union Voting System. Article IV, section 4 of the Constitution would be amended to the following:

"The President of the Graduate Council shall be the presiding officer of the Graduate Council and an ex-officio member of all graduate committees.

a. The President of the Graduate Council shall be regarded as the spokesperson for the graduate membership of the Union.

b. The President of the Graduate Council shall be elected by the Graduate Council from among its members.

c. The voting status of the President of the Graduate Council will be determined via the by-laws of the Graduate Council."

The Commission is planning to let all students vote on the above amendment, even if they aren't graduate students. Juniors might also be given the opportunity to vote on the aforementioned amendment and the three amendments that were in Thursday's election.