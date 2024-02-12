Undergraduate Council to oversee busing to Mayor’s Cup Game

Editor's Note: This article was meant to be published on January 17, 2024.

The Undergraduate Council will now oversee a program that offers bussing to the Mayor’s Cup Game. RPI Red Zone had traditionally overseen the program, but since the club has become inactive, the UC will now be in charge of the $750 program.

Mayor’s Cup is two annual hockey games between Rensselaer’s and Union College’s Men’s and Women’s hockey teams. The Men’s hockey teams will face off for the 11th time since 2013 where Union will be the defending champions having won the last two games. In contrast, the Women’s hockey teams will face off for the 6th time since 2018 where RPI will be defending their title having beaten Union for the last two years. Mayor’s Cup did not occur in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The program allows for three buses to be rented to provide transportation to the Mayor's Cup Game at the MVP Arena in Albany on Saturday, January 27. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased from the Rensselaer Union office until Friday, January 26.

The Executive Board approved the motion to put the UC in charge of the program 10-0-1.

This Executive Board meeting was held on January 11. The next E-Board meeting is Thursday, January 18 at 7 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.