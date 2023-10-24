Senate calls for “transparency” on healthcare

Julie Barringer ‘23G of the Student Life Committee spoke to the Student Senate on Monday regarding RPI’s recent switch of health plans from CDPHP to MVP. The original CDPHP plan increased prices in August of 2021, information that was not properly conveyed to students. The switch to MVP was made in August of this year due to a significantly cheaper plan pitched to a committee of Health Center staff and student representatives. Barringer cited the Health Center’s “lack of communication” as the main motivation for student government to jumpstart this process, and expressed the need for more open communication between students and the Health Center in the future.

The Senate also spent time discussing their efforts to subsidize the cost of supplemental course materials. Currently, they are working to significantly lower the upfront cost of textbooks, access codes, and other materials required by certain courses, covering expenses through tuition instead. Several others, including Provost Dr. Rebecca Doerge and Union Director Dr. Charlie Potts, have also been involved in this process. A motion to solidify the student government’s control over this project was passed unanimously.

This Senate meeting was held on October 16. The Senate meets every Monday at 8 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.