GM and PU candidates make their case in primary debate

This past Friday, the Elections Commission hosted a debate for Grand Marshal and President of the Union candidates in the Student Government Suite. Due to the sheer number of candidates, three for GM and four for PU, primary voting will be held on Monday, March 17 to narrow down Thursday’s ballot to two per position. This debate gave the candidates an opportunity to distinguish themselves and show the student body their platforms. Competing for the Grand Marshal position are Tiburon Benavides ’21, ’27G, Vicky Guo ’26, and Chris Roe ’26. Running for the President of the Union are Joseph Bowers ’25, ’26G, Gavin Finn ’28, Isabele Lieber ’25, ’26G, and Toby McDonald ’26.

After each candidate briefly introduced their platforms, the debate saw candidates go head to head on questions. When asked about the growing divide between graduate and undergraduate students, Benavides quickly jumped to answer, as his platform and political party focus greatly on this issue. He spoke on how graduate students contribute a lot of funds to the Union, yet receive little in return, and are often unaware of what goes on at the Union. As a Grand Marshal, he hopes to bridge the gap between undergraduate and graduate students. McDonald also answered this question, agreeing with the idea that graduate students are ill-informed about the Union. He referenced the low number of graduate students in student government and hoped to increase their knowledge and participation in Union activities and affairs.

Next, the candidates were asked about how the Union and RPI should respond to recent events in the federal government that could affect the institute, referring to the recent petition to make RPI a sanctuary campus and the institute’s response. Roe stated that the Union should be held accountable to the students and do everything within their power and the law to protect them. Lieber agreed that the Union should never go against students’ rights, while adding the need for better support systems.

The last question of the first round asked students for their opinion on the Arch program and what they would change. Bowers told the audience about his own experience during the Arch and how unique it was. He believes that some of the negative reputation it garners has been warranted, but the program is much better than people say it is. As a PU, he would not have the ability to influence the program at a large scale, but he promised to make the Union better over the summer semester, striving for maximized hours and programming. Guo, while not experiencing the Arch Summer semester herself, conveyed the mixed opinions on the program from her peers. She stated that she wanted to open more avenues out of the summer semester, including independent studies.

Taking a break from questions, the EC started a brief trivia game involving true or false questions about the history of the Union. It was the candidates against the EC, with the winning team getting to pie someone from the losing team. After a great showing from the candidates, Finn got to pie EC Vice Chairperson Matteo Cereola ’26, who was dressed as Uncle Sam for the occasion.