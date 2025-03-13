GM Candidate Profile: Christopher Roe

Editor's Note: The Poly sent a questionnaire to every candidate that had filed to run for GM, PU, and UP prior to Spring break. Below are the unedited responses from GM candidate Christopher Roe '26.

Why do you want to be Grand Marshal?

I want to be Grand Marshal because I believe the position offers a unique opportunity to advocate for real change at RPI. As a current senator, I’ve already seen firsthand how much more can be done to address student concerns. Students often feel that their voices aren’t truly heard, particularly on issues like the Arch and the cost of living. I am ready to take the next step in representation and be the voice for all students.

What makes you qualified to be Grand Marshal?

I’m qualified to be Grand Marshal because of my experience and proven leadership in the Senate. Over the past three years, I’ve worked on meaningful projects, including getting preferred names on student IDs and pushing for Greek Life Arch exemptions. I’ve seen the inner workings of the Senate and understand both the challenges and opportunities in our student government. My leadership experience extends beyond the Senate, with eight years of roles such as Training & Operations Officer, Student Activities Officer, and Standards Board Chairman of Pi Kappa Phi. I know how to bring people together to get things done and I believe that’s what we really need now.

Name three short-term goals (within your term of office) and three long-term goals (beyond your term of office) that you have for the Student Senate.

Short-Term Goals:

Audit Father’s Marketplace: I will push for the Executive Board to launch an inquiry into potential overpricing and advocate for fairer pricing on essential student goods. Reform the Arch: I will work to restructure the Arch, making it a graduation requirement centered around career and leadership development, rather than a mandatory summer semester. Reform Alcohol Policy: I will push for a risk-reductive alcohol policy that aligns with what’s already working at other peer institutions, ensuring students can safely drink on campus without risking underground parties.

Long-Term Goals:

Make Mental Health Resources More Accessible: We need more resources and greater awareness for everyone, especially freshmen, who might struggle with RPI’s rigorous academic environment. Build Stronger Connections Between Clubs and the Senate: I want to foster an environment where student organizations can not only voice their concerns but also actively work with the Senate to achieve their goals. Continue to Lower Cost of Living: The increasing cost of living is unsustainable. I will continue to advocate for changes that make housing, dining, and overall student life more affordable for all students beyond auditing Father’s.

In your own words, what do you feel are the roles of the Grand Marshal and the Senate? Do you think that the current Senate is fulfilling that role? If any, what changes could be made?

The Grand Marshal should be the chief advocate for students, a role that requires strong leadership and unwavering commitment to representing student interests. The Senate should be a place where issues are discussed openly, and solutions are developed collaboratively. While I believe the current Senate has made great strides toward project-based goals, we can still improve. Sometimes, we get caught up in small details and fail to bring some motions to the floor fully developed. I would like to see better senator training and a peer review system to ensure our policies are well-thought-out before they are debated.

What do you think are the incumbent Grand Marshal’s strengths and weaknesses? What would you do to improve upon them if you are elected?

The current Grand Marshal, Vivian, has done an amazing job of managing the Senate and overall has been one of the best Grand Marshals I have worked with, and one of the best leaders I’ve worked with. With that, I do feel the office could do more to engage with students and push for the changes they care about. I would bring a stronger voice to student advocacy and focus on actionable reforms. I have listened to students and some of the biggest issues, like The Arch and high cost of living, will be some of the first issues I address with the administration. My leadership style focuses on listening and responding quickly to the needs of students, ensuring that we don’t let concerns go unaddressed.

What does the student-senator relationship look like? What should it look like?

Right now, the student-senator relationship is weak. I’d bet that most students don’t even know who their senators are, let alone feel like their concerns are being heard in the Senate. This lack of engagement is a major issue. I believe student government is only as powerful as the connection it has with students. If we can’t engage students, we can’t truly represent them. As Grand Marshal, I would prioritize transparency, communication, and outreach. I would make sure the Senate is more accessible through town halls and develop easier ways for students to get involved. We need to bridge the gap between students and senators so that student government is something that all students are interested in and want to be a part of.

What does the senator-administration relationship currently look like? What should it look like?

The current senator-administration relationship feels transactional; necessary at times, but not truly collaborative. Without student backing, our ability to pressure the administration to change these major issues is very limited. As Grand Marshal, I will establish a more open line of communication between students, senators, and the administration. To make real change, the administration needs to feel the pressure of student support behind the Senate. It’s because of that that creating a stronger student-senator relationship is a major part of my plan for the Senate. We need to have student voices so we can properly voice them in these discussions.

How do you plan to engage with the president of the Institute and the rest of Institute administration?

I plan to engage with the president and other administration members through regular meetings and open dialogue. I’d also like to organize joint initiatives where students and the administration can collaborate on addressing major issues. Building a strong rapport with the administration will allow us to push for necessary changes, whether it’s addressing the cost of living or rethinking the Arch requirements. However, I will also be a strong voice for my fellow students and give necessary push back against the administration when their wants go against student interests.

What qualities should a leader have? How are you a leader?

A leader should be approachable, firm in conviction, and capable of uniting students for a common cause. A good leader listens to those they represent before taking any action. I believe that I have demonstrated these traits throughout my eight years of being a student leader, including serving as a senator, chairing committees, and taking on various leadership roles in my fraternity. I am a firm believer in leading by example and speaking up for others while working together to achieve common goals.