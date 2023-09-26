Caribbean Students Association gets stopgap budget

The Executive Board approved a stopgap budget request for the Caribbean Students Association.

The CSA approached the E-Board requesting a stopgap budget of $1,070 since the club wasn’t informed they needed to submit a budget. The goal of the club is to “spread Caribbean culture throughout campus and hopefully get other people that are outside of the Caribbean culture involved in [the] organization.” The club wants to host an end-of-year Carnival celebration stretching from the field near Commons to the ’86 Field. Currently the club has roughly 66 members and they expect the number to increase over the year. After the E-Board asked a few questions, they closed the meeting to non-Board members. The budget was eventually approved unanimously.

This Executive Board meeting was held on September 21. The next E-Board meeting is Thursday, September 28 at 7 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.