Senate approves Executive Board, Judicial Board appointments

The Senate reported on a few matters of business before going into Executive Board and Judicial Board appointments. During the Senate’s committee reports, Elections Commission chairperson Evan Wadley ’23 reported that Talulah Patch ’24 won the run-off for Class of 2024 President. Moreover, more discussion—which started the week before—regarding Electric Vehicles will be given at the next Senate meeting.

The Student Senate spent the majority of the meeting approving Judicial Board appointments and Executive Board appointments.

The Senate started with Judicial Board appointments. The motions to approve the appointments went as follows:

Peter de Smidt ’26, passed unanimously

Anita Prabhakar ’25, passed unanimously

Neil Poddar ’26, passed 7‒0‒1

Stephen Feldman ’25, passed unanimously

Caidon Lewis ’25, passed 7‒1‒0

Crystal Jong ’25, passed unanimously

Graduate student M Subbir Parvej, passed 7‒1‒0

The Senate then approved Executive Board appointments. The motions to approve the E-Board appointments went as follows:

Catherine Phillips ’24 as a Class of 2024 Representative, passed 7‒0‒1

Scott Viser ’25 as a Club and Organization Representative, passed unanimously

Syed Nabeel Amjad as a Graduate Representative, passed unanimously

Noah Bennett ’26 as a Class of 2026 Representative, passed unanimously

Henry Robbins ’26 as a Club and Organization Representative, passed unanimously

Vicky Guo ’26 as a Club and Organization Representative, passed unanimously

Kate Goldstein ’26 as a Member-At-Large Representative, passed unanimously

Joseph Bowers ’26 as Member-At-Large Representative, passed unanimously

Colette Minor ’26 as Senate-Executive Board Liaison, passed unanimously.

Aaryan Bhatt ’25 as a Club and Organization Representative, passed 7‒0‒1

Emryn Philogene ’25 as a Club and Organization Representative, passed unanimously

Spring Fang ’23 as a Club and Organization Representative, passed unanimously

Kassie Le ’26 as a Member-At-Large Representative, passed unanimously

Riya Menon ’26 as a Member-At-Large Representative, passed unanimously

Raven Levitt ’26 as a Club and Organization Representative, passed unanimously

Jacob Fuhr '25 as a Class of 2025 Representative, passed 6‒0‒2

Minor was also appointed by Grand Marshal Ben Viner ’24 and President of the Union Ava Gallagher ’23G as Student Government Communications Committee Chairperson. The Senate approved this appointment unanimously.

This Senate meeting was held on April 19. The next Senate meeting is Wednesday, April 26 at 8 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.