Colleen Corrigan hosts her final E-Board meeting as President of the Union

President of the Union Colleen Corrigan ’23G held her final E-Board meeting as President last week. She will be succeeded by Ava Gallagher ’23G.

The Black Students’ Alliance submitted a $500 cultural food subsidy request for their annual Ebony Ball which is being held April 8. The request was approved unanimously.

Class of 2025 Representative Jacob Fuhr represented the Union ShowTechs and requested a $3,080 subsidy for two new lighting fixtures. The motion to approve the funding was passed with eight in favor, three against, and two abstentions.

Raven Levitt ’26 held a presentation to renovate the Student Government Suite with new furniture. Levitt was seeking approval from the E-Board to move the plan forward. He also briefly mentioned that funding for the project would come from an alumnus instead of the E-Board’s budget. The motion passed 12‒0‒2.

This Executive Board meeting was held on March 23. The next Executive Board meeting will be held Thursday, March 30 at 7 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.