Executive Board holds first meeting of Spring Semester

The Center for Career and Professional Development submitted a request to use two to three rooms in the Union on February 7 and 8 to hold info sessions for companies. The info sessions will be held from 4 to 8 pm and will be open to all majors and years. The motion to use the rooms passed unanimously.

The Panhellenic Council also requested rooms for a “Meet the Chapters” event to be held on January 18 from 3 to 9pm. The event will be held in the Shelnutt Gallery, Ellsworth Room, and Union Room 3202. This motion passed unanimously. The E-Board also appointed Ramesis Munoz-Valverde ’24 as Club Ops Chair.

This Executive Board meeting was held on January 12. The next E-Board meeting is Thursday at 7 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.