Thomas wins Class of 2026 president

Miles Thomas has been elected Class of 2026 President and Addison Mulder has been elected Class of 2026 Vice President under the ballot changes from this semester. Thomas won with 311 votes against Henry Hanson with 159 votes and Liam Coll with 120 votes. Mulder won with 297 votes against Arjun Nimmakayala with 157 votes and Chieko Imamura with 114 votes. Both Thomas and Mulder won just over 52 percent of their votes. According to the Elections Commission, 657 freshmen—a 32 percent turnout rate—voted in the elections.

All four senator positions were filled by Hanson with 223 votes, Christopher Roe with 190 votes, Aishmam Rayshahrar Sadman Johayer with 185 votes, and Edward Piontek with 170 votes. Nicolas Lawrence and Stephen Zelazny also ran but lost, receiving 148 and 139 votes respectively. All eight representatives positions were filled by Rex Kaplan with 242 votes, Vicky Guo with 242 votes, Zoe Puno with 230 votes, James Abruzzo with 209 votes, Drew Schiller with 205 votes, Leonardo Woytowich with 193 votes, Zachariah Toland with 186 votes, and Paul Khoury with six votes. Two additional candidates, Kyiman Tinson and Sofia Sherman, received five votes each, but failed to be elected.

First-years who were unable to vote in the election will have a chance to vote again for their Sophomore representatives during Grand Marshal week in the spring.