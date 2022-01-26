Oleksiy Golub appointed Vice President for Club Relations

In their second motion of the night, the Union Executive Board confirmed Oleksiy Golub ’23 as the new Vice President for Club Relations. The position was previously held by Joe Mampillil ’22.

Golub served as a club financial advisor from September 2019 to May 2020. In May 2020, he was appointed as club representative, a position he continues to hold to this day. In April 2021, Golub was appointed Executive Board Secretary, with Faizah Rabbye ’23 taking over in November 2021.

During the meeting, Vice President for Board Operations Colleen Corrigan ’21 asked if Golub had any short-term goals as VPCR. Golub replied that he wished to strengthen the communication between club representatives and club officers. He stated that while introducing himself to students as a resident assistant, many students in club leadership positions felt “lost and confused.” Golub further remarked that although some communication issues can be attributed to the Institute, claiming that club representatives are often “left in the dark,”, and there should be other ways to “put the students at ease.”

In his speech, Golub explained that he joined student government to participate more in student life. The motion passed 14-0-1, with Golub abstaining.