Nguyen appointed Marketing and Strategy Committee chair

The Union Executive Board unanimously approved the appointment of Minh Nguyen ’22 as Marketing and Strategy Committee Chair. The position focuses on branding, marketing, and promoting events for the Rensselaer Union. As the new chairperson, Nguyen’s future plans include using the MSC as a form of oversight for the RPI marketing team, which is run by a paid administrator, and standardizing how organizations use the Union brand. Nguyen also seeks to improve advertising for underrepresented campus resources such as student legal services.

The Marketing and Strategy Committee dissolved in 2019 but was recently resurrected in a 16‒0‒0 vote by the Student Senate in October. During the meeting, President of the Union Yaseen Mahmoud ’22 stated that the Student Government Communications Committee took over the duties of the Marketing and Strategy Committee after the dissolution but “had a lot of trouble getting things done.” Mahmoud hoped that the MSC’s return would allow the SGCC to focus on its original purpose, which is to build relations between Student Government and the student body.

