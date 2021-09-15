Union hours set for Fall semester

The Rensselaer Union will be open from 8 am to midnight, Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to midnight on Sundays. Additionally, all entrance doors will be card-access only. While these hours are an expansion from the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 operating hours, the Union was open to students 24/7 prior to the campus shutdown in Spring 2020. President of the Union Yaseen Mahmoud ’22 stated that the two main issues standing in the way of expanding operating hours are student staffing and the nightly cleaning schedule: “We are hoping to expand Union hours, based on expected usage and RPI's COVID policies. When we set the initial hours, the Executive Board empowered the Business Operations Committee to unilaterally approve changes to hours of operation for Union facilities. Our hope with this is that the Business Operations Committee will be able to expand hours as possible, especially during periods of increased expected usage, such as midterms and finals week.”