Undergraduate Council amends bylaws

The 52nd Student Senate approved changes to the Undergraduate Council’s by-laws on September 21. The newest changes ensure that the appropriate Student Activities Resource Person is notified of changes to the Undergraduate Council’s budget. Undergraduate Council Representative Ketu Patel ’24 called the change a way to make sure budget updates are noticed by the Senate treasurer. “There was a previous incident,” Patel explained, “and all the class councils already have [this change] in place now.”

The motion passed 18-0-0 with little discussion.

The Student Senate meets on Tuesdays at 8 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.